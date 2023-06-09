The University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors recently named 13 new members, including two from Lincoln and one from Seward.

The new board members from Lincoln are Alec Gorynski, president and CEO of the Lincoln Community Foundation; and Adam Morfeld, executive director and founder of Civic Nebraska and a former state senator.

Also named to the UNMC board was Mark Kolterman of Seward, a retired insurance and investment professional and former state senator.

The board – a group of 78 community and business leaders from across Nebraska – advises UNMC Chancellor Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, on issues of importance related to health care.