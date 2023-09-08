The Good Neighbor Community Center will celebrate 50 years of providing services in Lincoln on Sunday, Sept. 17, from 5-7 p.m. at College View SDA Church, 4801 Prescott Ave.

Attendees will sample food and desserts from around the world. Commissioner Christa Yoakum will open with remarks, and a proclamation will be read by one of the City Council members.

Daniel Martinez will share his music, and the event will celebrate all the people and organizations that make it possible for Good Neighbor CC to provide basic and emergency services to those in need in our community.

This celebration is part of Lincoln's Welcoming Week events scheduled for Sept. 9-17 and beyond to share food, music, stories and traditions recognizing the value that diversity offers to all who call Lincoln home.

For tickets or volunteering information, visit www.gncclincoln.org.