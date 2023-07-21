Emily Glinsmann, a graduate of Norris High School in Firth, has been named winner of a $2,500 Marylinn Munson & Bio Nebraska STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) scholarship for the 2023-24 academic year.

Scholarship applications were accepted from Nebraska high school seniors who have been accepted to a Bio Nebraska-approved Nebraska college, community college or university, are planning to enroll in an undergraduate course of study in a STEM-related field, and plan to pursue a career with a STEM-related organization.