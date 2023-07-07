The numbers are in, and Larry the Cable Guy and the Git-R-Done Golf Classic smashed their goal by raising over $500,000 at Firethorn golf course. The two-day event, in its 10th year in Lincoln, takes place annually the first weekend in June and features a music-filled gala and golf.

“My wife Cara and I are incredibly humbled by the continued support of this tournament by our sponsors and celebrity guests,” said Larry the Cable Guy, comedian, actor and native Nebraskan whose real name is Dan Whitney. He and Cara established The Git-R-Done Foundation in 2009 as a focal point for the family’s philanthropy.

“This event is the only one of its kind in Nebraska, and to raise money to support children’s and veterans’ organizations is just awesome,” said Whitney. “Over the years, the Git-R-Done Foundation has supported Bryan Health and the Child Advocacy Center in Lincoln, Homes for our Troops, Operation Homefront and Fleece for Keeps. These funds will help us make a difference for some amazing organizations across the country.”

This year brought some of the biggest celebrity golf names including Super Bowl champions Neil Smith and Mark Rypien, Major League Baseball great Ken Griffey Jr., World Series champions David Wells, Darin Erstad and Brad Penny, UFC champion Chuck Liddell, Olympic champion Rulon Gardner, Grammy winners and nominees Bruce Hall and Bryan Hitt of REO Speedwagon and Jay DeMarcus of Rascal Flatts, and Brian Baumgartner from The Office.

The Git-R-Done Foundation’s lead gift in 2023 is making a difference in the thousands of babies born every year at Lincoln’s Bryan Medical Center with infant panda warmers. The warmers are a critical tool for newborns who experience thermal instability after delivery. Babies can struggle to regulate their body temperature after birth, losing 1-2 degrees after only a half hour. An infant panda warmer provides the warmth needed to maintain appropriate body temperature. It also has the ability to supply oxygen and provide vitals. It’s an important piece of technology in saving a baby from infant mortality.

The NICU at Bryan Medical Center has been the lead beneficiary of proceeds from the Git-R-Done Foundation for a number of years. The partnership helped build an NICU rooftop healing garden, install and update Angle Eye Camera Systems in every room, purchase cerebral function monitors to help diagnose and treat infant seizures and also secure photo retina scanners to examine premature babies’ eyes.

“We are thrilled the Git-R-Done Foundation is again supporting Bryan Medical Center this year by providing funding to help us purchase new infant panda warmers,” said Valerie Hunt, director of philanthropy at Bryan. “The organization has been a great friend of Bryan, and more importantly, an even better friend to our littlest patients and their families.”

Donations can be made to The Git-R-Done Foundation at gitrdonefoundation.org. If you’d like information on participating in The Git-R-Done Golf Classic 2024, contact Adrian Stumpf at Adrian@GitRDoneFoundation.org.