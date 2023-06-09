Larry the Cable Guy’s Git-R-Done Foundation hosted its annual golf classic June 5, raising money for children’s and veterans’ charities across the country. The lead gift will benefit Bryan Health by providing funds to purchase new infant panda warmers for premature and newborn babies.

Infant panda warmers are a critical tool for newborns who experience thermal instability after delivery. Babies can struggle to regulate their body temperature after birth, losing 1-2 degrees after only 30 minutes. An infant panda warmer provides the warmth needed to keep the appropriate body temperature. It also has the ability to supply oxygen and provide vitals. It’s an important tool in saving a baby from infant mortality.

In 2016, Maggie and Dusten Bruss of Wilber were pregnant with twins, their first children. After Maggie returned home from a walk with her sister, she noticed light bleeding. Only a couple hours later, her water suddenly broke. She called Dusten at work. He rushed home, picked her up and they hurried to Lincoln.

Once they arrived at Bryan, doctors quickly tried to stop or slow down labor but were unsuccessful. It was clear the situation was emergent. At 25 weeks’ gestation, Maggie was forced to deliver. On March 9, 2016, she gave birth to twins, Etta and Lane. Each weighed only 1 pound, 10 ounces.

Being premature, the twins needed immediate medical attention. Etta and Lane were quickly placed in their own panda warmer after birth. The device allowed doctors and nurses to provide oxygen, regulate temperatures, monitor vital signs and provide medications.

“At 25 weeks, it’s critical we have all our team members and equipment in place to do what’s needed to care for these babies," said Stephanie Johnson, nurse manager of the NICU. "It’s much different than a 40-week delivery. That night, I remember seeing the reaction on Dusten’s face after the twins were born, almost being in shock. It’s just not an experience anyone is prepared for.”

The Bruss family would spend four months in the NICU at Bryan. Their stay was filled with a rollercoaster of emotions, good days and bad days. Today, Etta and Lane are happy, healthy kids. Lane enjoys playing sports, including baseball and wrestling. Etta loves music and dancing. Maggie and Dusten later welcomed a third child to their family, Jovie.

“It’s hard to reflect back on it because we’re a normal family, and I tend to forget where we came from,” said Dusten. “In the NICU, we witnessed parents go home without a baby. That’s hard to talk about, because as I think about it now, I couldn’t imagine life without our three kids.”

“I think back and wonder if we would’ve had our kids 20 years ago. Would they have survived? Maybe not,” Maggie added. “It was the technology. They were in the panda warmers because they couldn’t regulate their temperatures. They could not do that by themselves.”

Bryan Health has been the lead beneficiary of proceeds from the Git-R-Done Golf Classic for several years. The partnership helped Bryan build an NICU Rooftop Healing Garden, install Angel Eye Camera Systems in every room, purchase cerebral function monitors to help diagnose and treat infant seizures and also obtain photo retina scanners to examine premature babies’ eyes.

The Git-R-Done Foundation has made over $8 million in donations since it was created in 2009. For more information, visit bryanhealth.org or gitrdonefoundation.org.