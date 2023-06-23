Gerard “Gerry” Kugel, DMD, PhD, has been selected as the next dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Dentistry in Lincoln. Pending University of Nebraska Board of Regents approval of his appointment, Dr. Kugel will start on Sept. 18.

“Amid all of the highly qualified candidates, Dr. Kugel stood out for his vision and passion,” said Jeffrey P. Gold, MD, chancellor of UNMC. “His research and educational experience, as well as his clinical experience, is impressive. We expect him to provide the leadership that the UNMC College of Dentistry needs to build the future of the college alongside our faculty, staff and students.”

Kugel has served as associate dean for research and professor of comprehensive care at Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in Boston, maintains a private dental practice and has helped develop a curriculum for a new dental school. He has extensive expertise in clinical research and esthetic dentistry.

“Dr. Kugel brings a wealth of academic and clinical experience to this important role at UNMC,” said Dele Davies, MD, senior vice chancellor for academic affairs at UNMC. “We are excited to watch the UNMC College of Dentistry flourish under his leadership.”

“I’m excited about working with a school with such an outstanding student body, faculty, staff and alumni,” Kugel said. “I was extremely impressed when I visited UNMC College of Dentistry with the passion and motivation of the faculty and administration. I look forward to working with everyone and making the school even better.”

Among his professional activities, Kugel serves as a reviewer for The New England Journal of Medicine, The Journal of Dental Materials, The Journal of Esthetic and Restorative Dentistry and The Journal of Cosmetic Dentistry. He also is a fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry and the Academy of Dental Materials.

Kugel received his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from Tufts University in 1985 and his doctorate in dental materials in 2004 from the University of Siena, Italy. He also has a master’s degree in anatomy and cellular biology from Tufts, and an Executive Certificate in Management and Leadership from the Sloan School of Management at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Kugel has published more than 200 articles and more than 300 abstracts in the field of restorative materials and techniques. He also has given more than 400 lectures both nationally and internationally.

Drs. Gold and Davies thanked search committee chair Brad Britigan, MD, dean of the UNMC College of Medicine, and the other members of the search committee, as well as Rowen Zetterman, MD, who will continue to lead the college as interim dean until Kugel arrives in September.