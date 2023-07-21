A student-led garden tour, local produce tasting and insights from Lincoln Public Schools staff members and community partners will take place Wednesday, Aug. 2, from 9-11:30 a.m. at Lincoln Northeast High School, 2635 N. 63rd St.
LPS staff members and community partners involved are:
• Arbor Day Foundation
• Civic Nebraska
• Community Learning Centers
• Northeast High School Administrators
• LNE FEWSS Club
• Mickle Middle School Garden Club
• Dawes Middle School Garden Club
• LPS Environmental Sustainability Team
• Foundation for LPS
• UNL College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources
• Easterday Recreation Center
This LPS Sustainability event is open to anyone interested in gardens and outdoor learning. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/yusa7jcf