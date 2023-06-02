The Garden Club of Lincoln 2023 Garden Tour will showcase seven different gardens throughout Lincoln and the surrounding area on Saturday, June 10, from 9 a.m.-noon.

The seven unique gardens feature different styles of landscaping, from the feel of an Old World garden to that of a more formal English garden. Some of the highlights include an intimate pond surrounded by various sun and shade perennials and grasses, a workshop with a green roof and green wall planted with native prairie plants, a babbling brook, low-maintenance native grasses and drought-tolerant plants, a natural habitat for insects, bees and butterflies, as well as whimsical garden art and sculptures to create a welcoming space for outdoor enjoyment.

Garden Club of Lincoln members will be at each garden to answer questions and take donations. People from throughout the community come to visit the gardens and take ideas to incorporate into their own gardens.

The seven stops on this year’s tour are:

1420 N. 37th St. - Mary and Alan Belka

This University of Nebraska-Lincoln East Campus-area garden has a long history. The garden was renovated starting in 2009 and includes original, old-fashioned flowers and shrubs from the late William H. Dunman, a former UNL horticulturist from England. Designs submitted by UNL Landscape Architecture students provided the foundation for what you see today, including paver and flagstone patio areas, pathways and pergola, and featuring a mural by a local artist. The Belkas have worked to recapture the feel of the old-world garden while creating a fresh, usable space combining tropical plants, colorful annuals in large pots and traditional perennials with statuary whimsey to create a welcoming space.

3845 Apple St. - Lisa and Rich Sutton

The Sutton garden sits adjacent to the MoPac Trail in the historic East Campus neighborhood. As a retired landscape architect, Rich has created both planted and built spaces. Grading and drainage preceded the garden work. While still a work in progress, the garden features a small raised-bed area, a workshop with a green roof and green wall planted with native prairie plants, a rainwater garden, new patio and entry perennial patch. Future projects include a retaining wall on the steep rear slope and perhaps a greenhouse.

3750 W St. - Sue and Larry Dawson

The landscape design emphasizes low-maintenance native grasses and drought-tolerant plants, a natural habitat for insects, bees and butterflies. You will love seeing insects, especially bees and butterflies frequenting the emerging blooms. There are host plants for caterpillars, which evolve into beautiful butterflies. Sharing the growing areas are annuals, biennials, perennials and some unique wildflowers. Within the garden are vegetables and herbs, some wild or native. Look for blooming Virginia waterleaf, golden Alexanders, Fremont's clematis, prairie alumroot, wild geranium and different kinds of baptisia, monarda and amsonias.

1269 N. Second Road, Eagle, Nebraska - Mark Charipar

The landscape garden is an expansive and inviting experience, not to be missed. The main garden surrounds the house and is accessible from various corridors and vantage points through the garden. The gardens can be viewed from a wraparound porch or walked via flagstone pathways. The lawn area is surrounded by large berms that are framed by boulders and trees of many varieties. A collection of conifers provides screening and interest through the winter months. Take time to enjoy the intimate pond surrounded by various sun and shade perennials and grasses.

7929 Medicine Hat Road - Laura and Doug Miller

The Millers’ more formal front garden invites you to stroll through the gate to the backyard, entering a tranquil retreat with a gracious view from the deck of the babbling brook surrounded by various perennials and garden art. The gentle curves of the gardens create a unique collection of spaces for outdoor enjoyment featuring river birches, weeping white spruces, ornamental trees and colorful perennials, providing a backdrop for vintage yard décor.

8121 Dundee Dr. - Kathy and Steve Dickey

In this cottage garden, a stone sidewalk and flagstone paths run through to replicate the garden that Kathy remembers her grandmother having. The garden has evolved over the years and is filled with a variety of perennials and annuals, and a bit of stone and whimsical garden art. Raised urns are placed throughout to add height, color and variation to the layout. A unique garden shed was designed and finished by Steve with materials to complement the house. Landscape lighting illuminates the garden at night and provides a serene ambiance. The garden continues to be a place of solace and a work of love.

8200 Elizabeth Dr. - Rita and Don Ehly

The Ehlys have spent over 30 years developing their garden. The bed next to the driveway is planted with rare fern leaf peonies, Siberian irises and miniature roses. Front gardens provide color and texture with a variety of annuals, perennials, low shrubs and landscape roses. The west side of the house has tiered beds containing a vegetable garden and various brightly colored dianthus, phlox and echinacea. Enter the gate to the backyard to a formal English garden bordered with manicured miniature boxwood containing plantings in a geometric design. A garden bench is the perfect spot to gaze upon the mosaic stone rug and listen to the fountains and pond waterfall. Throughout the yard are artistic sculptures. Thirty-foot arborvitaes surround the backyard for privacy and provide shelter for numerous bird species.

The tour is free. Donations are accepted at the gardens. For more information about the Garden Club of Lincoln and the annual garden tour, email gardencluboflincoln@gmail.com.