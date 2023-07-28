Creations by three longtime member artists will be featured Aug. 2-27 in an “Ode to Summer” exhibition at Gallery Nine, 124 S. Ninth St. An opening reception is planned for Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-9 p.m.

The show will include work by printmaker, sculptor and jewelry designer Carol DeVall, painter and sculptor Mark Coyle and cut-paper collage artist Meghan Stratman.

Stratman is drawn to stories and lore in all creative forms, including film, theater, books and urban legends. Her unique visions are populated with colorful animals, forlorn ghosts, strange creatures and lots of birds.

DeVall's colorful, artistic world is also filled with fabled inhabitants from a variety of worldly and otherworldly sources. She has worked in her choice of mediums for well over 30 years with magical results.

Painter Mark Coyle, known to many as "the Prince of Wire," creates beautifully minimalistic worlds of playful fun, fantasy and what many call "complex simplicity."

For more information, visit www.gallerynine.com or call 402-477-2822.