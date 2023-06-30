Gallery 9 will open its annual July Invitational show featuring Gallery 9 member artists and their guests with a First Friday reception July 7 from 5-9 p.m. at the gallery, 124 S. Ninth St.

The July Invitational show is known for displaying new works by a variety of local artists in a variety of mediums. The show promises to be unique and varied, filled with representation from a variety of talent.

This year's guests to date include Kori Abdouch, Larry Buller, Adria Chilcote, Patty Gilmore and Susan Moore.

July Invitational art will be on display at Gallery 9 July 5-30. For more information, go to www.gallerynine.com or call 402-477-2822.