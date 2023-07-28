Food and agricultural innovations in Nebraska will be the focus of a weeklong visit by guests from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Missouri and Alberta, Canada, sponsored by Friendship Force of Lincoln from Aug. 24-30.

Friendship Force of Lincoln encourages community members to join part or all of the events. Contact Maxine Moul at mmoul1@allophone.com for more information.

This will be the first trip by Friendship Force International to Lincoln since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lincoln group is collaborating with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln College of Agriculture and will include visits to East Campus, to the Nebraska State Fair and to Otoe County farming and entrepreneurial businesses.

There will be two bus trips. A Sunday, Aug. 27 trip will be to the Otoe County communities of Nebraska City, Syracuse and Bennett. At Nebraska City, the agenda includes a salmon fish farm, a farm-to-table lunch at “The Keeping Room” with Nebraska beef tenderloin, greens and salad from the local fish farm, local vegetables and dessert. A salmon appetizer is also planned with fresh Atlantic salmon from the fish farm.

A Backwoods Tour of Arbor Day Farm, a Syracuse farm equipment dealer and Bee World at Bennett are other Otoe County tour sites.

Monday, Aug. 28, will feature a bus trip to the Vetter organic grain farm at Marquette and the State Fair in Grand Island. Lunch at the fair’s Beef Pit will be followed by options at the Raising Nebraska Pavilion, the Oakridge Boys performance, Birthing Pavilion, livestock exhibits, quilt exhibit, open class exhibits and others. They include an overview of state and local innovative practices that protect and sustain Nebraska’s resources by managing food production and agricultural practices, water use, and crops in a time of climate change.

Panelists will include John Porter of UNL Extension, Hilary Maricle of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and Joe Luck of UNL Biological Systems.

Other topics during the week are Global Warming and Agriculture, Precision Agriculture, Animal Science, the UNL Food Processing Center and the Nebraska Food for Health Center.

Tuesday, Aug. 29, will include a presentation by Nebraska’s Secretary of Agriculture, a Governor’s Mansion luncheon with Gov. Jim Pillen as guest speaker and a Tour of the Nebraska State Capitol.

Other highlights will include a tour of Branched Oak Farm and Dutch Girl Creamery, and the Avert Vertical Cultivation, a hydroponic farm.

Friendship Force of Lincoln has been invited to visit two communities in Java, Indonesia in 2024, also the first such journeys since COVID. Annual membership in Friendship Force Lincoln is $50. For more local club information, visit www.friendshipforcelincoln.org.

Friendship Force of Lincoln is one of 364 chapters or clubs affiliated with Friendship Force International, a nonprofit organization based in more than 45 countries and on six continents, with 15,000 active members and over 300 journeys taking place each year. Friendship Force is dedicated to the principle that each person can contribute to global goodwill through personal friendships. The international website, www.friendshipforce.org, lists journeys in the United States and internationally.