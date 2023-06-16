The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Child, Youth and Family Studies Department, in partnership with Nebraska AARP, the Nebraska Brain Injury Alliance and the Nebraska Caregiver Coalition, will host a public in-person screening of “Unseen: How We’re Failing Parent Caregivers and Why It Matters,” Wednesday, June 28, from 6-8 p.m. at the Mary Riepma Ross Media Arts Center, 313 N. 13th St.

This new documentary takes a candid look at the challenges of parent caregivers. Although the film follows the experiences of caregiving for a child with a disability, a panel discussion with local professionals and family caregivers after viewing the documentary will highlight the challenges for family caregivers in general.

Panelists will include:

Dr. Natalie Williams, translational research director of health psychology at the Institute for Rehabilitation Science and Engineering with Madonna Rehabilitation;

Terra Spiehs, Garst, mother of two children with complex developmental disabilities;

Gayleen Bradley, administrator at Orchard Park Assisted Living;

Dr. Julie Masters, professor and Terry Haney chair of Gerontology at UN-Omaha; and

Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln, District 27.

Tickets are free and required. Register at https://theross.org/events/unseen. For more information, email Sarah Rasby at srasby2@unl.edu.