Two free showings of "Movies in the Parks" are coming up this weekend.

A free viewing of the movie "Strange World" will be on the screen Thursday, Aug. 10, at Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St.

Then on Friday, Aug. 11, “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” is set to show at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1650 Memorial Dr.

Next month, on Friday, Sept. 8, “Encanto” can be seen at the Air Park Community Center, 4900 Mike Scholl Dr.

For more information about free events in the parks, visit https://lincoln.ne.gov/party.