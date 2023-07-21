A free showing of the movie "Minions: The Rise of Gru" is next on the Movies in the Park schedule Friday, July 28, at Belmont Park and Recreation Center, 1234 Judson St.
Remaining movies on the schedule are:
• Thursday, Aug. 10: “Strange World” at Calvert Recreation Center, 4500 Stockwell St.;
• Friday, Aug. 11: “Lyle Lyle Crocodile” at the Antelope Park Bandshell, 1650 Memorial Dr.; and
• Friday, Sept. 8: “Encanto” at the Air Park Community Center, 4900 Mike Scholl Dr.
For more information about free events in the parks, visit https://lincoln.ne.gov/party.