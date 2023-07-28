The free national teen pro-active driving school B.R.A.K.E.S. (Be Responsible and Keep Everyone Safe) will make its first-ever appearance in Nebraska with training sessions Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 12 and 13, at the Lincoln Airport.

Classes will be offered Aug. 12 at 8 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., and Aug. 13 at 8 a.m. and noon. The program will be presented by the Nebraska Safety Council and the Nebraska Department of Transportation's Highway Safety Office.

Car crashes are among the leading causes of death among teens. B.R.A.K.E.S. graduates are 64% less likely to get in a crash within the first three years after completing the B.R.A.K.E.S. program.

Utilizing vehicles provided by Kia Motors, B.R.A.K.E.S. offers teens extensive behind-the-wheel instruction from professional trainers including current and former law enforcement officers and professional racing drivers, teaching the teens and their parents how to be safer on the road. Exercises include Distracted Driving Awareness, Panic Braking, Crash Avoidance, Drop-wheel/Off-road Recovery and Car Control/Skid Recovery.

To register, go to www.putonthebrakes.org and scroll down to the View Schedule link.

The 501(c)(3) charity was founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a tragic car crash in 2008. Herbert turned that personal tragedy into a lifesaving mission that has trained more than 110,000 teens and their parents to date.