Experience many of Broadway's greatest musicals in one show with the musical parody "Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits," opening Thursday, Aug. 10, and continuing through Aug. 27 at the TADA Theatre, 701 P St.

Four actors will quick-change their way through this spoof of Broadway hits such as "Sweeney Todd," "Wicked," "Les Miserables," "Phantom of the Opera," "Chicago," "Into the Woods" and more.