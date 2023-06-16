A Food Truck Fest with eight local food trucks will take place from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, on the LincOne Federal Credit Union parking lot, 2500 N St.
Those who attend are asked to bring a nonperishable food donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln.
"Our number one goal is to get donations for our local food bank," said Nate Brock, chief human resources officer for LincOne. "Our number two goal is to support our local businesses. LincOne's mission is to keep money local, and we believe this is a great chance to demonstrate that."
LincOne is receiving donations of food bank items at all three of its locations through June 30.