Forty high-achieving first-year students have been selected to join the Nebraska Business Honors Academy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall.

Comprising the academy's 11th cohort, the students hail from two countries, nine U.S. states and 12 Nebraska communities.

"The talented students in the 11th cohort will learn to challenge themselves in new and different ways from day one," said Kathy Farrell, James Jr. and Susan Stuart Endowed Dean of the College of Business. "They will stretch their strengths both in and out of the classroom and hone their academic, interpersonal and leadership skills as they prepare to lead the future of business."

The incoming cohort plans to study in nine academic majors within the College of Business. Students will complete most of their core and foundation business curriculum together, using an action-based learning style focused on the development of critical thinking, technical and communication skills.

The new students will participate in leadership activities and student competitions across the country to enhance their professional communication. They will also participate in internships and study-abroad experiences.

"We're incredibly excited to welcome the next cohort to the Nebraska Business Honors Academy," said Erin Burnette, the academy's director. "Throughout the selection process, it was clear they each were eager to challenge themselves and find ways to positively impact the community at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. We on the academy team are honored to be able to have a front-row seat as we help them learn, grow and realize their potential as they progress through their college career."

Academy students are involved in more than 150 student organizations on campus, serving in a variety of leadership roles. This summer, more than 60% of the students participated in paid internships across 14 states and two countries. Since January, 23% of the students have studied abroad in eight countries.

Applications for the 2024 cohort open in August and will be accepted through Nov. 15. To learn more, visit https://business.unl.edu/honorsacademy.

The following Lincoln students will join the fall 2023 cohort of the Nebraska Business Honors Academy. Each student's high school is included in parentheses:

Graceyn Anderson, accounting (Lincoln Southeast);

Will Blatchford, economics (Pius X);

Will Brown, business administration (Lincoln North Star);

Nicholas Loriaux, finance (Lincoln Southwest);

Megan McCormick, international business (Lincoln Southwest);

Jonah Mitchell, accounting (Lincoln Southwest); and

Caleb Sajevic, management (Lincoln Southwest).

For the full list of students in the fall 2023 cohort, visit https://go.unl.edu/3c9p.