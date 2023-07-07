First-Plymouth Church’s “First-Plymouth Presents” series returns Sunday, July 23, at Screamers Restaurant, 803 Q St.

“Presents” will begin at 5 p.m. with live music by Screamers Singers and the program “Stump the Pastors,” presented by the Rev. Dr. Jim Keck and Rev. Juan Carlos Huertas from First-Plymouth Church.

Keck and Huertas will answer any and all questions about the Bible, spirituality, Christianity and more. To submit a question, come and ask it live in person or email it in advance to juan@firstplymouth.org.

You don’t always have to be in a pew on a Sunday morning to enjoy music and a sermon. You can also have food and a beer while listening to an inspiring message. Change things up and try church in a bar!

“’First-Plymouth Presents’ offers thoughtful dialogue about an important topic of our time with social time, a fun band and a cash bar added into the mix,” explained Associate Pastor Huertas. “This is a great opportunity for people who would not stop by a church but love the big questions about life, love and soul. All are welcome.”

The event is free to attend. Drinks and dinner will be available to purchase from the restaurant.

For more information, see firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.