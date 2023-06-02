The Rev. Dr. Neil Thomas, senior pastor of the world’s largest primarily LGBTIQA+ congregation, will speak at First-Plymouth Church, 20th and D Streets, at 11:59 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

First-Plymouth Senior Minister Jim Keck will converse with Thomas about inclusivity, faith and sexual orientation. The session is free and open to the public.

Thomas, who leads the Dallas, Texas, Cathedral of Hope congregation, has been on the forefront of the movement for greater inclusion. He is a sought-after speaker and contributor to local, national and international conversations about the intersectionality of faith, color, gender, gender-identity and sexual orientation.

“It is our hope that his visit will strengthen Lincoln's gay pride celebrations, as well as help First-Plymouth move into new iterations of being welcoming to all,” said Keck.

Thomas will be guest preaching at all First-Plymouth worship services June 10 and 11. Services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, and at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, June 11.

First-Plymouth’s Pride Ministry is a sponsor of this year’s Pride parade on June 10.

First-Plymouth is a United Church of Christ dedicated to its mission of increasing the love of God and neighbor. For more information, visit firstplymouth.org or call 402-476-7565.