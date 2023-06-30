Planning to travel for Independence Day? Know that possession or discharge of all types of fireworks and other pyrotechnic devices are prohibited by law on all national forest lands year-round, regardless of weather conditions or holidays.

Violators can be fined up to $5,000 and sentenced up to six months in jail. They may also be liable for suppression costs and property damage, which can climb into the millions of dollars if the fire grows out of control.

“Fireworks are not allowed – they pose a substantial wildfire risk," said Jack Isaacs, forest supervisor for Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands (NNFG). "Fires can start from the smallest spark. Before using motorized equipment, including chainsaws, dirt bikes or off-road vehicles, test spark arrestors to make sure they work properly. For the same reason, never toss a cigarette from your vehicle.”

The Forest Service advises carrying a fire extinguisher when on public lands, as well as a shovel and several gallons of water if traveling to remote locations. Never block forest roads, which first responders rely on in emergencies.