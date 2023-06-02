People of all ages are invited to participate in a program this summer that encourages visits to local museums and outdoor spaces.

Today through July 31, passports for the Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program will be available for pick-up at these partner sites:

● University of Nebraska State Museum-Morrill Hall – 645 N. 14th St., 402-472-2637.

● Pioneers Park Nature Center – 3201 S. Coddington Ave., 402-441-7895.

● LUX Center for the Arts – 2601 N. 48th St., 402-466-8692.

● International Quilt Museum – 1523 N. 33rd St., 402-472-6549.

● Lincoln Children’s Zoo – 1222 S. 27th St., 402-475-6741.

● Spring Creek Prairie Audubon Center – 11700 SW 100th St. (Denton), 402-797-2301.

● Sheldon Museum of Art – 12th and R streets, 402-472-2461 (Note: The museum will be closed during the summer. Receive a stamp from a nearby site for the outdoor activity.)

● Lincoln City Libraries – Visit lincolnlibraries.org for hours and locations.

● Great Plains Art Museum – 1155 Q St., 402-472-6220.

● Lincoln Saline Wetlands Nature Center – 570-598 W. Industrial Lake Dr.

Throughout the summer, participants can visit each location and follow activity instructions in the official passport. To participate:

1. Complete the assigned tasks at a location to earn a stamp.

2. After visiting at least five sites, email a scan or photo of the passport and your name to FieldTripLNK@gmail.com to be entered for a chance to win prizes. Or, drop off a completed passport at any site’s visitor’s desk.

Prizes will be announced after July 31 and include family museum memberships, art classes and T-shirts.

The Field Trip Across Lincoln and Beyond program is free, but admission costs for some museums may apply. Visit each participating location’s website for hours of operation and admission information.

For more information, visit https://go.unl.edu/fieldtrip23 or contact Alison Cloet at acloet3@unl.edu or 402-472-3964.