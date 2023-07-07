Safe teen driving starts with parent-teen communication.

Last year, nearly 8,000 motor vehicle crashes involved teen drivers in Nebraska. Parents can help reduce that number by equipping their teen driver with what they need to stay safe on the roads.

A good place to begin is with a parent-teen driving agreement. Driving agreements are a tool for parents and teen drivers to set limits, expectations and agree on safety. A sample agreement and other safety information for parents is available at www.parentsdrivethemessage.ne.gov.

In addition to the parent-teen driving agreement, safe driving includes:

• Always wearing a seatbelt;

• No phone use while driving, use the do not disturb feature on your phone;

• No drinking and driving;

• Getting plenty of rest before driving;

• Keeping a safe following distance when behind other cars; and

• Driving the posted speed limit.

For more information about keeping families safe on the road, go to: