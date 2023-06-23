Alan Kuzma, financial advisor and owner of Kuzma Financial Services, and Ramzi Hynek, partner at Remboldt Ludtke law firm, will present financial and legal issues in caregiving at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 27. These meetings for home caregivers now take place at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 8320 South St.

“Eventually it all comes down to money and how to pay for care for your loved ones,” Kuzma said. At the meeting, he will share how to find out what your options are for being proactive, meaning you have time, resources and the ability to medically qualify for benefits. He also shared that “If you are in the reactive stage, find out what your options are – they may be more than you think!”

Hynek will be sharing about why a will, a power of attorney for health and other items are needed. After listening to her presentation, you may find that the legal forms are not nearly as complicated or as expensive as you had thought. The forms can simplify the lives of caregivers and their loved ones.

Time will be available for questions. Both presenters are members of the Caregiver Education Group.

Updated brochures will be available in the Caregiver Education Group's folders of resources. The presentation and the folder will provide information not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers.

Everyone is welcome to attend, and the meetings are free. No registration necessary.