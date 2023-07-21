Beth Schuster, program supervisor for Aging Partners, will present an overview of the role that Aging Partners plays in the community, which includes Lincoln and Lancaster County plus surrounding counties, at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Aldersgate United Methodist Church, 84th and South streets.

Aging Partners moved to Victory Park in the former VA hospital at 600 S. 70th St. Schuster will share how the move has made an impact on Aging Partners' staff – a change of culture. She will talk about services offered at the senior centers, assistance with resources, support groups, Neighborhood Link and other services. She will answer questions after the presentation.

Updated brochures will be available in the Caregiver Education Group's folders of resources. The presentation and the folder will provide information not only for family caregivers but also for family members, pastors/church members, friends and neighbors as well as professional care providers.

Everyone is welcome to attend these free meetings. No registration necessary.