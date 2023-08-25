The Nebraska State Fair will host a “Fair-Tastic Friday” event for individuals with physical and mental disabilities Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The experience is designed to be safe, fun and inclusive for all. During this time block, the State Fair will provide a sensory-friendly environment for individuals of all ages. The event will include a resource fair for parents and caretakers to discover resourceful organizations in the community, along with sensory-friendly activities in a private area for just those attending the event.
The carnival will be operating with dimmed lights and low sounds from noon-2 p.m. Registration will include one free ticket with the purchase of one general admission ticket at the price of $10/ticket. The first 50 registrants will receive a State Fair swag bag.
To register, go to https://www.statefair.org/fair-tastic-friday/