Make Lincoln 2023 will take place from 11 a.m-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the north parking lot at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

This free public event will feature hands-on workshops, demonstrations and exhibits showcasing talent and creativity. Visitors can explore projects in fields like robotics, woodworking, electronics, textiles, 3D printing and more.

The event is sponsored by Make Shift, iSoft Data Systems and Turbine Flats. Exhibitors’ booths will be in the parking lot north of the main Turbine Flats building, and also in the adjacent community makerspace building there. Free parking is available in the lot west of Turbine Flats.

“Bring your family and friends to this free, all-ages event, where you can connect with fellow makers, learn new skills and find inspiration for your next DIY project,” said Robert McCown, Make Shift board member. “Don’t miss out on this fantastic celebration of creativity and innovation. Let’s make together!”