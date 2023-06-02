A sellout crowd celebrated community, enjoyed soup and art, and helped alleviate hunger in southeast Nebraska at the Food Bank of Lincoln’s 21st annual Empty Bowls Luncheon Tuesday, May 30, at Embassy Suites by Hilton in downtown Lincoln.

Funds raised from the event’s ticket sales, sponsorships and individual donations combined for a record-setting total, enabling the Food Bank to provide about 409,398 meals for neighbors facing hunger in southeast Nebraska. Over the course of its 21-year history, the Food Bank estimates the Empty Bowls event has helped connect neighbors to more than 4.4 million meals.

“The success of this event ensures ongoing attention can be given to hardworking and hard-pressed Nebraskans across our 16-county service area who continue to stretch dollars to make ends meet,” said Food Bank of Lincoln President and CEO Michaella Kumke. “The Food Bank’s success leads to success in our communities across southeast Nebraska.”

Attendees tasted a variety of sweet, savory and spicy soups from 11 local restaurants and the Center for People in Need, one of the Food Bank’s partner agencies. Event-goers voted for their favorite soup – an award that will be revealed at the 2024 event. La Paz Mexican Fare & Cantina was presented the 2022 Best of Show award for its potato chorizo soup.

Participating restaurants included Asian Taste Thai Restaurant, Billy’s Restaurant, Buzzard Billy’s, Casa Bovina, ChefauChef Catering, Courtyard by Marriott-Lincoln Downtown/Haymarket, Embassy Suites Bar & Grille, Great Plains Culinary Institute, La Paz Mexican Restaurant, Lazlo’s Brewery & Grill and Muchachos. The Cookie Company sweetened the meal by providing cookies for guests.

Kathleen Grossman, a local artist and owner of Down Under Pottery studio, donated 1,000 handcrafted bowls for the event. Each attendee selected an original bowl, which symbolizes the bowls that have been filled and the bowls that still need to be filled to serve neighbors through Food Bank programs and partners’ efforts. Grossman and her students at Down Under Pottery have been the exclusive pottery provider for all 21 years of the event’s history, donating more than 17,450 bowls since 2003.

Thirty-eight community organizations, foundations and corporations sponsored this year’s event. The Head Chef level sponsors ($15,000+) included the Peed Family, Rogers Foundation and Union Bank & Trust. The Soup Kitchen sponsors ($5,000+) included BIC Construction, Edward Jones and TAB Performance.