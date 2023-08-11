ECHO Collective invites the community to celebrate three years of entrepreneurship and creativity in helping women immigrants in Lincoln Saturday, Aug. 19, from 2-7 p.m. at Turbine Flats, 2124 Y St.

Join in an afternoon of free family fun, including art and snacks, a Refinery market, henna and food trucks.

Free birthday desserts will be offered by Jello Artesano and Caky Baky, iced coffee from Reactor, and vegetarian and Arab American food from Pepe's Bistro and the M Family food truck.

Free art activities for the whole family will be led by ECHO's Ukrainian Yarn Circle and Urban Legends Art Studio.

If you have questions, call ECHO Collective at 402-413-6381.