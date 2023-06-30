Independence Day celebrations can be a fun and exciting time for you, but loud fireworks and their bright lights can alarm and upset your dog. Many animals are frightened and stressed at the sight and sound of fireworks.

Shelters experience their busiest time after the Independence Day holiday as more pets go missing than any other time of year. Help keep your dog safe and fear-free this Fourth of July with the following tips:

- Make sure your pet is wearing current ID tags. If your dog has a microchip, make sure your contact information is up to date in case your pet goes missing.

- No microchip? Contact your vet now to get your pet one before the upcoming holiday.

- Designate a safe space in your home for your pet. An interior room away from windows is best.

- Consider using compression garments, which apply gentle pressure that can help to calm some dogs.

-Play calming music or use white noise to help block out some of the noise from fireworks.