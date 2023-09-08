Pam Dinneen of Lincoln will receive the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club’s Distinguished Service Award at a noon luncheon on Friday, Sept. 15 at the Venue Restaurant, 4111 Pioneer Woods Drive.

The Lincoln club has recognized extraordinary service provided by individuals since 1922, with a few skips occurring during World War II and the recent worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The service award is based on volunteerism, philanthropy, professionalism, and leadership in community and state activities with a focus on children and family.

“Pam Dinneen has achieved and surpassed everything the award was based on when the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Club founders designed the program over 100 years ago,” said Bob Fitzsimmons, chair of the Lincoln Center Kiwanis Distinguished Awards Committee.

Based on her love for children, Dinneen started her professional career as a teacher of elementary and special needs students. Realizing the many complex social-emotional concerns of her students, she pursued a master’s degree in counseling and became a licensed mental health practitioner. She continued her career as a counselor for 24 years in Lincoln Public Schools, where she also served as a team leader for the LPS crisis response team. During those years, she became acutely aware of the need for grief support for children, teens and families in this community.

And that is when her dream began – the dream of providing a safe, supportive environment for families to explore and express their grief and gain healthy ways to cope. Dinneen pursued advanced training in grief and loss, gaining a Fellowship in Thanatology certification, focused on death education and counseling.

After a great deal of research, training and developing a board of directors, Dinneen helped establish a 501(c)(3), and the first Mourning Hope grief group was offered in 1994. Since then, Mourning Hope has continued to grow, addressing the increased needs in our community and expanding the programming and facility to accommodate those needs. Most recently, Mourning Hope built its forever home at 1311 South Folsom St. to provide increased programs and the ability to offer additional families a safe haven to grieve.

The award recipient for 2022 was Scott Young, who had two careers – as a former local KFOR morning show co-host with Cathy Blythe for nearly 20 years, and then as executive director of the Food Bank of Lincoln for 20 more years, retiring from that position in 2021.

Lincoln Center Kiwanis President Andy Sonneland noted, “Similar to last year’s recipient, Pam Dinneen had many years of extraordinary service as she retired from the paid staff of the Mourning Hope Grief Center in June of 2023.”

That extraordinary service includes 24 years at Lincoln Public Schools as a counselor, seven years as director of care ministry at Southwood Lutheran Church, and winding up her career serving four years as clinical operations director at Mourning Hope Grief Center.

Sonneland will present the Distinguished Service Award to Dinneen on Friday.

“I would like to find a better word than ‘extraordinary’ for a person with a goal of starting an organization with a mission ‘so no one has to grieve alone,’” he said. “That organization is now in a new forever home with a significant program increase that goes far beyond my search for words of praise.”