The Dick's Sportings Goods team defeated Schworer Volkswagen in the Junior Saltdogs U14 championship game July 21, finishing the season with 16 wins, 4 losses and 2 ties. Back row, from left: Assistant coach Steve Roker, Peyton Roker, Henry Sharp, Sterling Smith, Zander Thompson, Luke Smith, Blake Waldron, Teagan Nickel, head coach Scott Rosenbaugh and assistant coach Brian Smith. Front, from left: Landon Stewart, Jack Rosenbaugh, Grant Brooks, Jaxson Finke and Cayden Hendrix. Not pictured: Braxton Schmid and River Strom.