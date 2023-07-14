For the second year in a row, a Nebraska softball legend helped “light” off the start to the annual Cornhusker State Games, which opened this past weekend.

“What Jordy Bahl helped us do just last Thursday night was to kick off the Cornhusker State Games. She actually lit the cauldron for us last year after her first national championship, and it worked out for her this year after her second national championship to pass the torch through a relay to Nicklin Hames,” said Nebraska Sports Council Executive Director Dave Mlnarik at Monday’s Executive Club weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

“My daughter played on the same softball club as Jordy, and I think the world of that girl,” Mlnarik gushed about Bahl, who after two straight national championships pitching for Oklahoma, returns to Nebraska to help ignite Husker softball into the postseason. “She’s awesome, and she’s going to do good things for Nebraska.”

Mlnarik said the Cornhusker State Games got underway this past weekend on Saturday with two sports, including youth golf and horseshoe pitching in Columbus, and youth and master swimming at the Fremont Family YMCA.

“This year we have 73 sports, with most of the competition taking place over the last two weeks of July. We’ll have about five to six sports coming up this weekend, and then it gets really big, hot ‘n’ heavy the last two weekends of July,” said Mlnarik, who joined the Nebraska Sports Council in 1991 before becoming executive director in 2004. “We have over 8,500 participants registered so far this year, and last year we had about 9,300 total participants, and we hope to be there again this year with between 9,500 to 10,000 participating.”

Mlnarik said it’s all ages and all abilities competing with all kinds of different backgrounds.

“When you get competitions like the small town team competing against the big town team, you get a competition you wouldn’t normally see in your school season or your leagues,” said Mlnarik, who hails from Clearwater, Nebraska.

On the Nebraska Sports Council website, https://nebraskasportscouncil.com, under “Events” and “Cornhusker State Games,” you will see that the Games are an amateur sports festival for all Nebraskans at more than 70 sites in Lincoln, Omaha and surrounding communities.

“In recent years, whereas in the past we tended to be almost entirely in Lincoln and the surrounding areas, we started doing more events outside of the city, and it’s gotten a lot more of Nebraska involved in the sports overall in the State Games, especially on the hosting side,” Mlnarik said about the Cornhusker State Games, which started in 1985.

The annual Cornhusker Sports Games’ budget has grown to about $400,000 with entry fees accounting for 40% of the budget and sponsorships accounting for 50%. The rest of the budget is scratched out of other fundraisers, according to Mlnarik. And when it comes to the economic impact of the Cornhusker State Games, he said it’s estimated between $4 million to $5 million annually.

He said the Nebraska Sports Council is probably best known for the Cornhusker State Games, but it does a lot more than just those events, which finish in July.

“Come August we start into the Corporate Games, and this is probably our newest and fastest-growing portion of the Sports Council,” Mlnarik said. “This year we have 43 Lincoln companies that are signed up to participate in the Lincoln Corporate Games, and they will compete against one another in 12 sports over the next two-and-a-half months with everything from volleyball to golf, fun runs, and then on the other side of the spectrum we have cornhole and bowling. Just a lot of different events.

“Some of them are more socially oriented than they are physical fitness, but it’s become very popular in Lincoln. We started Omaha Corporate Games two years ago, and this year we have about 37 companies signed up for competition in Omaha,” Mlnarik continued. “Right out of the gates, this Corporate Games thing, it’s about half the competition as the Cornhusker State Games. It’s 4,000 or so different people that are employees of those companies that will be participating.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.