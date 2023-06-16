The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Crabgrass at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

Crabgrass is a musical trio based in Lincoln. Band members have created their own blend of bluegrass, classic country and western swing music. Crabgrass will take you back in time to the songs of the Grand Ole Opry as the group performs songs of the Carter family, Bob Wills, Patsy Cline, Bill Monroe, Woody Guthrie, John Denver and various artists.

The band features Joan Wells, Kris Simon and Sam Packard.

Wells began playing guitar at an early age and was encouraged by her musical family. She has appeared with bands in Kansas, Oklahoma and Tennessee. She plays rhythm and lead guitar, and she has taught guitar at Southeast Community College in Lincoln.

Simon plays both electric and upright bass and has studied banjo, guitar and piano. She performs vocals and harmony, and she adds some comedy to the group as well.

"Fiddle Man" Packard has played with a number of country, cowboy and bluegrass bands. He has won many fiddle competitions over the years and teaches strings in Lincoln Public Schools. Packard’s style is much like that of the early fiddle players who performed bluegrass and western swing music.

All three musicians play various styles of music and have appeared at fairs, festivals, museums and western events. Together, they are known as Crabgrass, a unique sound inspired by their love for traditional music.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.