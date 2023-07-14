Coro di Flauti will perform Thursday, July 20, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Coro di Flauti (choir of flutes) is a Lincoln-area ensemble dedicated to performing high-quality flute ensemble literature. The ensemble comprises professional musicians, music teachers and accomplished nonprofessional musicians, utilizing five different kinds of flutes: the standard C flute, piccolo, alto, bass and contrabass flutes, and covers a range of six octaves.

The flute choir performs a wide variety of repertoire: folk, classical, jazz and pop music to promote, encourage and nurture appreciation of the unique sound of flute choir music.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.