The Melody Wranglers will perform Thursday, July 27, from 7-9:30 p.m. at the Storm Cellar, 3233 S. 13th St. in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

The Melody Wranglers are a quartet from Lincoln that plays classic country and western swing music. The Wranglers pay tribute to legendary past artists such as Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Bob Wills and Merle Haggard.

The band features drums, guitar, keyboard and bass along with tight vocal harmonies. The band members share decades of professional performing experience, and their music has been heard by audiences throughout the Midwest.

Admission is free. For more information, see the Live in Lincoln: Thursday Night Music Series page on Facebook.