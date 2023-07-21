The Lincoln Cornhusker Kiwanis Club awarded two $1,000 academic scholarships to Lancaster County graduates and two scholarships to attendees of Cornhusker Boys and Girls State at an “Honor Our Youth” recognition ceremony July 13.

The first academic scholarship recipient was Hannah Elizabeth Payne, daughter of Jeffery and Amy Payne and a 2023 graduate of Norris High School. Payne plans to attend college this fall to pursue a nursing degree, specializing in neonatal care.

The second academic recipient was Christian John Witt, son of Brian and Dawn Witt and a 2023 graduate of Lincoln Christian High School. Witt plans to attend Southeast Community College in Lincoln to pursue a Paramedic Degree for a career in firefighting.

The club sponsors participants to Cornhusker Girls State and Boys State each year. This year, club members sponsored Cassidy Bell from Lincoln East High School and Porter Nelson from Lincoln Southeast High School.

American Legion Auxiliary developed Cornhusker Girls State as a citizenship training program, offering positive processes of self-government and good citizenship as practiced in democratic societies. Cornhusker Boys State was developed by the American Legion and is among the most respected and selective education programs of government instruction for high school students. Participants learn the rights, privileges and responsibilities of franchised citizens.

In addition to the Nebraska Boys State program, Nelson was selected to represent Nebraska at Boys Nation in Washington D.C.