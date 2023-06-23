Compass, a provider of faith-based foster care and family services based in Kearney, has announced expansion plans to provide foster care services in Lincoln.

With 554 children in out-of-home or trial home placement in Lancaster County, Compass is committed to providing local solutions for families in need.

As stated in the March 2023 quarterly report by the Nebraska Foster Care Review Office, there is a need for foster care services in the Lincoln area. Compass aims to bridge this gap by offering its services and support to foster families in Lincoln and surrounding areas.

Compass recognizes the challenges that come with foster care and is committed to providing faith-based support to local families who open their homes and hearts to children in need. The organization focuses on strong values and community support for families who are looking to make a difference in children's lives.

"We are thrilled to bring our expertise and support to the families in Lincoln," said Ryan Stanton, CEO of Compass. "Our team is dedicated to providing compassionate care and a stable environment for children in need. We believe that every child deserves a loving and supportive home, and we are committed to helping make that a reality."

Compass plans to partner with local organizations, churches and individuals to provide a comprehensive network of support for foster families. The organization is now accepting applications for individuals interested in joining its staff team, as well as people interested in becoming a foster parent who would like to have faith-based support from a foster care agency.

For more information about Compass and its foster care services, visit compassnebraska.org or contact info@compassnebraska.org.