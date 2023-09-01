The Community Free Market will return to Seng Park, 49th and Garland streets, on Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m.
The market is like a yard sale, except everything is free. There is no requirement to bring items in order to take items – take what you need. Be sure to take any of your unclaimed items with you when you leave the event.
Community Free Market events are hosted by volunteers in partnership with the Lincoln Tree of Hope and Lincoln’s Little Free Libraries.
Next month's event will be on Saturday, Oct. 14.