August is National Breastfeeding Month – a time to recognize the importance and impact of breastfeeding on the health of moms and babies.

For babies. Good nutrition benefits everyone. But giving babies the best nutrition in their early months of life not only impacts their short-term health, it can have a lifelong effect. The numerous health benefits of breastfeeding for babies include a lower risk of asthma, allergies, obesity, type 1 diabetes and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). Babies who are breastfed exclusively for the first six months, without any formula, have fewer ear infections, respiratory illnesses, bouts of diarrhea, and fewer hospitalizations and trips to the doctor.

Breast milk can help provide lifelong protections, because it shares antibodies from the mother to her baby – antibodies that help babies develop a strong immune system and protect them from illnesses. Breastfeeding has even been linked to higher IQ scores in later childhood in some studies. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends exclusive breastfeeding for about six months, and then continuing breastfeeding while introducing complementary foods for two years and beyond.

For moms. But it’s not just babies who benefit. Less well known are the benefits of breastfeeding to moms’ health. They include reducing the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, promoting faster weight loss after birth, stimulating the uterus to contract and return to normal size, less postpartum bleeding and chance of anemia, fewer urinary tract infections and less risk of postpartum depression.

Challenges. Breastfeeding is not always easy. People might assume that because it’s “natural” it comes without challenges. But local breastfeeding data tells us that while most moms intend to breastfeed, most are not making it to the six-month mark. Besides adjustments to the act of breastfeeding, moms report that significant challenges to breastfeeding for the recommended duration include lack of family, workplace and community support. For women of color, where breastfeeding initiation and duration rates are lower, the difficulty of finding culturally sensitive support creates an additional barrier.

Trusted voices. In health care, trust and representation matter. The results of a recent Stanford University study showed that when treated by health care professionals who looked like them, people of color in the study were more likely to heed the medical advice given, even though the patients rated the doctors’ care equally. That’s one of the reasons several nonprofits have come together to provide peer-to-peer breastfeeding education and support to families of color in their homes, neighborhoods, cultural centers and other organizations through the Community Breastfeeding Educators (CBEs) program.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, a local community health nonprofit, funds training for the CBEs through grants to MilkWorks, the Malone Center, El Centro de las Americas, and the Asian Community and Cultural Center. MilkWorks, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting the breastfeeding journeys of every family, provides oversight, mentoring, training and support for the CBEs. Kathy Leeper, MD, a breastfeeding medicine specialist and medical director at MilkWorks, leads a staff of lactation specialists that include Certified Lactation Counselors (CBCs) and International Board-Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs).

Recent additional funding from Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln is providing advanced training to interested CBEs to attain CBC or IBCLC standing. Currently, 37 CBEs offer peer counseling in 27 languages.

Two local WIC providers, Family Service WIC and Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department WIC, also offer trained peer lactation support through their WIC Peer Counselor Program.

Additional lactation support can be found across the community through home visitation programs like Healthy Families America and Community Action Partnership, to child care facilities such as Educare, to medical care clinics. To find where to go for lactation support, visit HealthyLincoln.org/Breastfeeding and download a guide on the Lincoln Community Breastfeeding Initiative page.

It’s the law. In our culture, a public display of breasts has seemed acceptable – unless it was a mother feeding her child. Although times have changed, with more acceptance and normalization of breastfeeding, protecting the right of mothers to do this when and where a child’s hunger demands had been slower coming. Fortunately, now all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands have laws that specifically allow women to breastfeed in any public or private location.

Two federal laws provide protections for workers to pump breastmilk while at work: 1) Break Time for Nursing Mothers was passed in 2010 as part of the Affordable Care Act, and 2) The PUMP (Provide Urgent Maternal Protections) Act, which took effect April 28, 2023, updates “Break Time for Nursing Mothers” to expand the types of workers covered.

2023 National Breastfeeding Month weekly observances.

Many breastfeeding challenges are the same across cultures, but lower breastfeeding rates and higher infant mortality in communities of color underscore the need for programs like the Community Breastfeeding Educators program. Celebrating breastfeeding in all cultures helps to encourage families and recognizes their successes and struggles. Upcoming weekly observances are:

Aug. 1-7: World Breastfeeding Week;

Aug. 8-14: Indigenous Milk Medicine Week;

Aug. 15-21: Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Breastfeeding Week;

Aug. 25-31: Black Breastfeeding Week; and

Sept. 5-11: Lactancia Latina.

Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln (HealthyLincoln.org) and LNKTV Health (LNKTVhealth.lincoln.ne.gov) bring you Health and the City, a monthly column that examines relevant community health issues and spotlights local organizations that impact community wellness. Direct questions or comments to jpearsonanderson@healthylincoln.org.