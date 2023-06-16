Lisa Bennett is no stranger to the impact Alzheimer’s and dementia have on family communications. She cared for her 93-year-old mother, who recently passed from Alzheimer’s disease. One of her sisters has Lewy body dementia, and many of her distant relatives live with Alzheimer’s.

When asked what the key is to communicate with loved ones with the disease, Bennett offers one essential reminder – meet them where they’re at.

“If they say the sky is purple, then it’s purple,” she said. “Focus on helping them feel capable. If they go backward, go along but redirect them with positive memories from their past. Try to bring up past memories or their favorite activities from those times, like sledding or baking together.”

For people living with Alzheimer’s, changes in communication vary and are based on the person and how far along they have progressed in the disease. Issues you can expect to see throughout the disease progression include difficulty finding the right words, easily losing a train of thought, difficulty organizing words logically, and relying on gestures more than speaking.

When it comes to ensuring you can meet your family member where they are, consider the following 12 tips:

1. Face them when you talk.

2. Speak with a smile.

3. Adjust the tone of your voice.

4. Slow down your speech.

5. Use simple language they understand.

6. Be clear and concise.

7. Let them set the pace of the conversation.

8. Give them time to think it through.

9. Allow them to get their thoughts out.

10. Do not interrupt them.

11. Repeat or rephrase information if asked.

12. Avoid insistence and try again later if needed.

In group settings when the environment can be lively and crowded, it can be overwhelming to an individual living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. It is important to know that you can’t control memory loss. As Bennett said, “You can only control your reaction to it.” She recommends planning ahead.

“Loud noise can fluster your family with Alzheimer’s and dementia,” she said. “If possible, try to turn lively settings into an activity for them. With my mom, we’d have family story time, and my father-in-law loved it when we sang Johnny Cash.”

Bennett shared other tips. For example, if they express a desire to go home, you can often put them in a quieter area for comfort, and always remember to keep visits short and manageable. But overall, know your loved one’s reactions. “My mother rubs her leg when she gets anxious. My sister paces. Know their triggers and find what calms them. It can be as simple as wanting to sit by their person.”

While family history has provided Bennett with extensive experience communicating effectively with her loved ones, she also found support at the Alzheimer’s Association. She credited the free classes and support groups with where she is today.

“I had to learn,” she said. “The care and support services have been so vital for my family. Don’t be afraid to ask for help.”

Care and support services

The Alzheimer’s Association Helpline is available to individuals and families 24/7 for around-the-clock care and support, resource and dementia information, speaking with a dementia expert or setting up care consultations: 1-800-272-3900.

Our Nebraska chapter provides no-charge support, education/classes, support groups, training and other resources. For more information and to register for upcoming classes and support groups, visit alz.org/Nebraska or call 1-800-272-3900.