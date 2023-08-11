It’s been a little over a year since Lincoln Journal Star columnist Amie Just returned to Nebraska to cover sports, but she has already seen a lot of beauty, and it’s not just sports.

Just made her debut visit to speak to the Executive Club this past Monday during its weekly luncheon at the Graduate Hotel in downtown Lincoln, and she talked about her trip to see Husker Volleyball Coach John Cook’s ranch in Wyoming.

“Oh my goodness, it is the most beautiful place I’ve ever been, and I’ve been to 48 states and 35 countries,” Just gushed about the 5-acre setting in Teton County, Wyoming with a 360-degree view of the Rocky Mountains including the Grand Teton Range, the tallest in the state. “It was amazing; it was so peaceful. When I was listening to my recordings, you could hear horses in the background and some crickets. It is the most serene background.”

Just wrote a couple of columns on Sunday and Monday about her trip out to Wyoming and her extended interviews with the four-time national champion volleyball coach. Prospects are ripe for another run at a title this season, and Just was asked if Cook did get another title, would he go off to the Wyoming pasture and retire in the sunset.

“No, I don’t think so. He wants to see this team through. There’s no seniors on this team,” Just said about the 2023 squad that has six fresh new faces including five freshmen and a transfer. “So, it wouldn’t surprise me if he stuck around for at least two more years. But, you never know what people are going to do.”

Just is full of perspective, and especially when it comes to watching and covering the sport of college football. Although she hails from Funk, Nebraska, Just learned the journalism trade from Kansas University, where she saw the Jayhawks go 0-12 her senior year in 2015. But, as fate would have it, as a journalist she was able to cover the LSU Tigers and Joe Burrow on their way to the 2019 College Football Playoffs and a national championship.

“I’ve seen it all. The worst football team ever and arguably the best football team ever, which is really cool and it gives me perspective,” Just shared after experiencing a weekend full of conference realignment in college football, when the PAC-12 was reduced to four teams beginning in 2024.

“I get it why this is happening; it’s sad, though. One of my favorite rivalries is the Apple Cup with Washington and Washington State,” reminisced Just. “Now Washington said that they’re going to keep doing it (playing Washington State, which remains in the PAC 12), but in 10 years what will that look like when Washington State is relegated to the Mountain West with completely different funding – less money for them. Will it be fun anymore? There’s two schools with different funding. Is it really a rivalry anymore?”

Just questioned the possible detrimental impacts of realignment, including what it might do to the non-revenue-producing college sports.

“This isn’t just about football. Every sport is affected by this,” she opined. “I wonder if some schools will have to get rid of some of their sports programs. There’s many downsides.”

Speaking of other sports, Just said one of the reasons for leaving her last gig covering the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League was to take in a much larger variety of sports. Thus the allure of Nebraska athletics.

“I’m trying to cover every sport that Nebraska offers,” she said. “There’s a lot of them, though, and with all of the demands of football and volleyball, it’s a little hard to get to all of them. But I’m doing my best to get to all of them, because good stories are everywhere.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for the Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Lincoln Data Centers.