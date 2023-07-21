Lincoln-Lancaster County Genealogical Society librarian and archivist Cindy Cochran is the 2023 recipient of the Nebraska State Genealogical Society’s Genealogist of the Year award.

Al Harlow, LLCGS information technology manager, received a certificate for being a nominee for the annual award.

Cochran and Harlow received their awards July 13 at the LLCGS Library, 2900 O St., from Shannon Justice of the Nebraska State Genealogical Society. Each year, the NSGS presents the award to one outstanding genealogist or family historian who has contributed “exceptional and outstanding service to his or her local genealogical society and the genealogy community as a whole,” according to the state website, www.nsgs.org. Nebraska genealogy societies submit nominees for the awards to the NSGS, which selects the winner at its annual conference.

In the Society’s nomination, President Bob McQuistan refers to Cochran as the “keeper of the crown of jewels,” referring to the reopened LLCGS Library.

“As the Library Committee chairperson, Cindy took on the unenviable task of organizing and revitalizing our library,” McQuistan wrote in his nomination statement. “Responsible for over 8,000 volumes of genealogically significant historical books, journals, maps and documents, she has coordinated and directed the society's volunteer efforts.”

A former archivist and librarian, Cochran added the LLCGS collection to WorldCat, allowing researchers worldwide to find the books they need. When the library needed to move from Union College, McQuistan said Cochran supervised the packing, moving and storing of the collection.

Since 2020, Cochran “kept our spirits up during a three-year search for a site of our own,” McQuistan said. “She negotiated to purchase the shelving used for our collection and personally paid for storage until we were able to find another site.”

He added that Cochran explored options and found ways to keep resources available during the extensive search.

With a site found at the current 2900 O St. location, Cochran then found a donor to help pay the rent for 10 years, McQuistan said.

With the library in a new location, Al Harlow uses his skills as a full-time programmer to keep the library and society resources available and organized. He discovered the information gathered by the founding LLCGS members as he researched his own family.

In the Society’s nomination for Harlow, McQuistan wrote that he “carefully scanned and sorted numerous early publications and, just as carefully, credited those who had gathered the information.”

This involved many hours of scanning and realigning information into searchable formats, McQuistan added.

Using his technology skills, Harlow is creating programs to make research more accessible for those searching locally and from a distance. McQuistan said that Harlow trains board members on new technology, including the ScanSnap scanner that researchers can use to scan family collections to share with family members and other researchers.

McQuistan said that Harlow enthusiastically shares his passion for genealogy with others, and he makes sure the society has an active presence on the internet.

Cochran joins four LLCGS members who are past recipients of the annual award: Judi Cook (2013), Phyllis Ericson (2015), Ruth Briney (2017) and Teresa Sullivan (2020).