Does your child need a school physical exam? Clinic With a Heart will offer free school physicals Saturday, July 15, from 8-11 a.m.; Monday, Aug. 7, from 4-7 p.m.; and Saturday, Aug. 26, from 8-11 a.m.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will provide free immunizations. Bring your child/children’s current immunization card to the appointment.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. To schedule a physical, visit Clinic With a Heart’s Facebook page to access appointment times and complete the required paperwork.

Since 2003, Clinic With a Heart has provided free health care in our community to people who are uninsured and underinsured with a ministry of health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, and vision and hearing. More than 600 volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide care.

For more information, visit www.clinicwithaheart.org.