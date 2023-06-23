For the second year in a row, Clinic With a Heart has earned a Gold rating from the National Association of Free and Charitable Clinics (NAFC) Quality Standards Program.

NACF members voluntarily submit information on the various policies and procedures in place to attain their standards rating.

“This is the result of our hard work and dedication to bring quality health care to our patients who visit our clinic throughout the year,” said Crystal Wasko, director of patient services. “We are proud to receive this recognition and pledge to continue to meet the high standards set by the NAFC.”

The NAFC standards examine policies and procedures related to clinic/pharmacy responsibilities, credentialing and privileging systems, patient care, and risk management systems.

“Each night during clinic, the providers take pride in offering exceptional care to our patients," said Assistant Director of Operations Jen Ward. "The CWH staff and volunteers always strive to honor the gold standard that this award honors.”

The NAFC is the only nonprofit organization with a mission solely focused on the issues and needs of the uninsured and underinsured, and the more than 1,400 free and charitable clinics and pharmacies that serve them.

Since 2003, Clinic With a Heart has provided free health care. Services include medical, dental, physical therapy, chiropractic, mental health, dermatology, pain management, and vision care.

Nearly 700 volunteers from seven churches, a temple, two hospitals and three teaching institutions provide quality care to the Lincoln community at CWH. To learn more, visit www.clinicwithaheart.org.