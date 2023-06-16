Civic Nebraska hosts Civic Saturdays – a civic analog to a faith gathering – four times a year in Lincoln, joining more than 120 cities across the nation. The goal is to provide an inspiring hour of civic power, a gathering of friends and strangers alike to reflect on and wrestle with our nation's ideals while recommitting to being powerful citizens.

The next Civic Saturday with the theme "Play Deep" is set for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, inside the climate-controlled gathering space at Van Dorn Park, Ninth and Van Dorn streets. There will be live music from Jack Rodenburg, original poetry from Omaha's Pat McEvoy, readings of "civic scripture" courtesy of Astrid Munn and Laura Uridil, and a "civic sermon" from national Civic Saturday Fellow Steve Smith.

There will be plenty of snacks, drinks and time for socializing. Civic Saturday is free and open to all. Register at https://bitly.com/CivSatNeb.