Register by July 12 and receive a discount for the 22nd annual Lincoln CBMC (Christian Business Men's Connection) Golf Classic, which is set for Monday, July 31, at Wilderness Ridge golf course, 1800 Wilderness Woods Place in Lincoln.

Golf check-in will open at 7 a.m., and breakfast with speaker Ken Korkow will take place from 8-9 a.m. A shotgun start is set for 9:30 a.m. The event includes a box lunch, pin prizes, silent auction and team awards after golf is complete.

Korkow was raised in a ranching and rodeo family and entered the Marine Corps when he was 18. He lived through the 77-day siege of Khe Sanh, which was the longest and most deadly battle of the Vietnam War. He was injured in an explosion, and the two fellow Marines who pulled him out both thought he wouldn’t live. Later, a doctor said, “You may as well accept this, you’re never going to walk or use your hands again.”

Ken regained full use of his legs and hands. He married Liz while he was still in the military hospital, and neither of them knew how much he had changed. After his medical discharge from the military, the governor of his home state named a day in Ken’s honor as the most highly decorated Vietnam Veteran in South Dakota.

In 1984, Korkow became the first area director for CBMC Heartland in Lincoln and Omaha.

For information on registration and sponsorships, visit lincoln.cbmc.com/golf-classic or call Larry Middendorf, CBMC-Lincoln area director, at 402-540-1093.