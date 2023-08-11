The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by the Rockerfellers at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

The Rockerfellers are a classic rock band. The Lincoln-based band comprises six seasoned musicians with decades of musical experience who perform a variety of classic rock from the '60s, '70s, '80s and Motown.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.