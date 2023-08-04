The Lincoln Community Foundation Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesday with a free noon concert by Chris Sayre at the LCF Barbara Bartle Garden, 1415 N St.

A native of Lincoln, Sayre has dedicated more than 40 years to performing and promoting both traditional and contemporary folk music. With his award-winning vocals accompanied on English concertina, button accordion, fretted dulcimer, acoustic guitars, mandolin, musical saw and ukelin, Sayre takes his audiences on a musical journey through history by exploring the songs and dance tunes of our common experience.

In 2016, Sayre wrapped up a 30-year run in the Nebraska Arts Council’s Artist in Schools Program. Now, he continues to offer his three programs with the Humanities Nebraska Speakers Bureau, performs with the group Paddywhack as part of the Nebraska Arts Council’s Touring Program, and plays his signature style of music at venues throughout Nebraska and the surrounding region.

The Garden Performance Series will continue Wednesdays from noon-1 p.m. through Sept. 13 at the Lincoln Community Foundation Garden. For the full series lineup, see www.lcf.org.