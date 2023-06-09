The Lincoln Children's Museum has partnered with the national Museums for All program.

By joining this initiative, the Children's Museum will provide greater access to its exhibits, extending its reach to more children and families to explore and learn through play.

Museums for All is a national access program that encourages museums to open their doors to families receiving food assistance (SNAP benefits) at a significantly reduced cost.

Tara Knuth, executive director of Lincoln Children's Museum, expressed enthusiasm about joining Museums for All.

"At the Lincoln Children's Museum, our mission is to invite all children to create, discover and learn through the power of play," Knuth said. "By becoming a participant in the Museums for All program, we are taking a significant step toward breaking down financial barriers so that more families can access the educational resources and experiences we offer.”

In addition to the Lincoln Children's Museum, two other Lincoln institutions -- the University of Nebraska State Museum, also known as Morrill Hall, and the International Quilt Museum -- are participants in Museums for All.

The Lincoln Children’s Museum’s new commitment to the program cements Lincoln's position as a "HUB" city for cultural enrichment, offering a diverse range of educational and immersive experiences to its residents and visitors. To become a HUB city, Museums for All requires a minimum of three participating museums within city limits.

“We're excited to have the Lincoln Children's Museum join Museums for All,” said Susan Weller, director of the University of Nebraska State Museum. “Attaining HUB status enhances Lincoln's reputation as a city where the joy of learning is accessible for everyone at our nationally recognized museums.”

Leslie C. Levy, Ardis & Robert James executive director of the International Quilt Museum, added: “Being designated as a true HUB city publicly recognizes that Lincoln strives to offer engaging learning opportunities and artistic explorations for the entire community. Access to cultural organizations is essential for holistic educational development.”

Effective this month, when families present their Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card, they are eligible to receive reduced admission at the Lincoln Children's Museum through the national program. Additionally, those who receive WIC benefits can receive a discounted rate at the Lincoln Children’s Museum. Reduced admission cost will be $3 per person for up to four people per party.

For more information about the Lincoln Children's Museum and its partnership with Museums for All, visit www.lincolnchildrensmuseum.org/museums-for-all.